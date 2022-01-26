Collision to return to in-person format this year with Toronto conference

TORONTO — International technology conference Collision says it will return to hosting an in-person event this year in Toronto.

Organizers sent out emails today advertising early-bird tickets to a "live, physical" Collision they say will be held in the city between June 20 and 23.

It marks a return for Collision to the in-person format organizers cancelled in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the conference moved online.

Collision, which jumps to a new city every few years, was due to call Toronto home from 2019 to 2021, but the pandemic prompted organizers to extend the its stay in the city for an extra year.

The festival dubbed "the Olympics of tech" is attended by at least 33,000 entrepreneurs, startups and investors and has attracted presentations from tech heavyweights at Amazon, Facebook and Apple and other stars including David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds.

Collision has yet to release the lineup for this year, but advertises several COVID-19 protocols including a policy allowing guests to transfer their ticket to next year or receive a refund, if they alert the conference by March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press

