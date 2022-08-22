Park Royal: Horror crash on A40 leaves one woman dead, three injured

(GoogleMaps)

A woman has died and three others have been injured after a horror crash between a Range Rover and a Tesla on the A40 in west London.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Park Royal Underground Station at 3.44am after reports that two cars, a Range Rover and a Tesla, had been involved in a collision and the Range Rover had left the road and gone onto the railway line.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a woman inside the Range Rover died at the scene. Two others inside the car were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Another woman, who is believed to have been in the stationary Tesla, was treated for injuries that have been assessed as non life-threatening.

London Ambulance said it sent the air ambulance, three ambulances, two incident response officers and members of the hazardous area response team to the major incident.

The Piccadilly Line has been closed between Acton Town and Uxbridge following the crash. Part of the A40 is clsed and cordons remain in place.

“The road and the Piccadilly Line are likely to remain closed for a significant period of time,” Ealing Police said.

“Commuters who use these routes are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative.”

There is queuing traffic on the A40 between Wales Farm Road (Gypsy Corner) and Horn Lane (Gypsy Corner), according to AA traffic data. There is also congestion to Savoy Circus.

Any witnesses of the crash are asked to call 101, ref 905/22aug.