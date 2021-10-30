Collision between train and vehicle kills 3, injures 1 in SC, fire department says

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle in North Charleston early Saturday, killing three and injuring one, according to city fire department.

The train struck the vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. at a crossing on Remount Road.

North Charleston firefighters and police found the vehicle heavily damaged and “four people in the area of the damaged vehicle,” according to a fire department statement.

Emergency responders pronounced three people dead on the scene. Firefighter treated the a fourth person and paramedics took the person to the hospital. The fire department said that all four people were believed to have been in the vehicle when it was struck by the southbound train.

Photos from the scene published by the Post and Courier show cars from Amtrak’s Auto Train, which runs between Northern Virginia and Sanford, Florida. The Auto Train does not make stops in the Carolinas.

The train stopped after the collision, the fire department said. It was carrying 500 passengers, and none were reported injured. Amtrak is assessing damage to the train, according to the department.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased after their next-of-kin are informed.