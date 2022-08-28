Collision, believed to be road rage, sends family, including 3 children to hospital: RCMP

Didsbury RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP say a reported road rage incident near Carstairs, Alta. sent a family of five to hospital Sunday afternoon.

In a media release, RCMP said around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, a white truck overtook an SUV on Hwy 2, near the Hwy 581 overpass near Carstairs, Alta. RCMP say the truck then hit the brakes "aggressively" in front of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV attempted to avoid a collision and ended up rolling through the median ditch before coming to rest along the fence, RCMP said.

As a result of the SUV rolling, a child under 5 was thrown from the vehicle and is in life threatening condition. STARS Air Ambulance brought the child to hospital, according to RCMP.

The four other occupants, two children and two adults are also in serious condition and were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

RCMP said the suspect vehicle did not stay on scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact their local police, Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3382, or Crime Stoppers.