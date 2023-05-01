Collinsville man killed in single-vehicle crash in O’Fallon

A 35-year old Collinsville man lost his life in a single-car accident on Frank Scott Parkway in O’Fallon Sunday.

O’Fallon Police said officers responded to the 1200 block of Frank Scott Parkway just west off Fountain Lakes to investigate a traffic crash.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Antonio El-Amin, of Collinsvillee. El-Amin was pronounced dead on scene at 5:39 p.m. Dye said.

The cause of death blunt force, he said.

After the accident, police shut Frank Scott Parkway down for several hours.

El-Amin, was traveling west on Frank Scott Parkway when he veered into a construction site and crashed into a bridge under construction, the press release said. He was the only one in the vehicle.