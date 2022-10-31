Collina Strada Drops Colorful Y2K-Inspired FW22 Collection

Cult classic brand Collina Strada has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, fulfilling all of our whimsical Y2K-esque dreams.

The rainbow-colored assortment of garments channel our inner Bratz dolls as the launch is teaming with bold fabrics and bright neon hues. Y2K tank tops are covered in rhinestones and made more experimental with an abundance of edgy slashes. Elsewhere, a mesh checkerboard T-shirt bear a flirty slit around the belly button paired with Zenon-approved metallic silver pants.

Other standouts include an '80s-inspired bubblegum pink dress boasting a sultry cut-out around the midriff, juxtaposing its voluminous sleeves and full skirt. Meanwhile, a sage green velvet two piece set boasts a floral-shaped cut-out across the hips, undoubtedly catching the eye, making it an instant choice for date night. The super soft fabric makes another appearance in the form of deep green parachute pants, offering both comfort and Instagram-worthy style.

Take a look a the collection in the gallery above and head to the brand's website to shop Collina Strada's FW22 line.