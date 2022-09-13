Collina Strada Debuts Eco-Friendly Collabs With Virón and Melissa on SS23 Runway

Collina Strada's Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week was filled with collaborations, including two footwear capsules with sustainably-minded brands Virón and Melissa.

The team-up with Virón includes five styles -- three low-cut loafers and two boots complementing Collina Strada's runway looks. The Lowtops arrive with maximalist ruffle details across the upper in a bright fuchsia tone made out of deadstock velvet, as well as a floral jacquard design. For a simpler look, the duo has dressed the silhouette in a lilac purple hue. Meanwhile, the boots come in metallic silver and velvet iterations.

The runway also featured a footwear partnership with Brazilian brand Melissa, comprised of cruelty-free and vegan sandals. Dressed in puffed details throughout, each pair is made out of MELFLEX, a type of PVC that is 100% recyclable and provides resistance and elasticity, in addition to bio-based EVA insoles derived from sugar cane.

Peep the designs in the gallery above. The Melissa x Collina Strada collaboration is available online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa International (@melissaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa International (@melissaofficial)