Collin Morikawa a double major winner and looking for more

  • United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    1/14

    British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
  • United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    2/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
  • United States' Collin Morikawa, right, celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    3/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa, right, celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    4/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • United States' Collin Morikawa holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    5/14

    British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates after a birdie putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    6/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates after a birdie putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • United States' Collin Morikawa plays a shot on the 10th from the rough during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    7/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa plays a shot on the 10th from the rough during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • United States' Collin Morikawa makes a birdie putt on the 14th hole uring the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    8/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa makes a birdie putt on the 14th hole uring the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • United States' Jordan Spieth plays out of the rough on the 8th fairway during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    9/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Jordan Spieth plays out of the rough on the 8th fairway during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen puts on the 4th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    10/14

    British Open Golf

    South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen puts on the 4th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
  • United States' Jordan Spieth plays out of a bunker on the 6th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    11/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Jordan Spieth plays out of a bunker on the 6th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
  • United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    12/14

    APTOPIX British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • United States' Collin Morikawa, right, holds the claret jug trophy with the leading amateur Germany's Matthias Schmid on 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    13/14

    British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa, right, holds the claret jug trophy with the leading amateur Germany's Matthias Schmid on 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    14/14

    British Open Golf

    United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
United States' Collin Morikawa, right, celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
United States' Collin Morikawa holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates after a birdie putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
United States' Collin Morikawa plays a shot on the 10th from the rough during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
United States' Collin Morikawa makes a birdie putt on the 14th hole uring the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
United States' Jordan Spieth plays out of the rough on the 8th fairway during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen puts on the 4th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
United States' Jordan Spieth plays out of a bunker on the 6th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
United States' Collin Morikawa, right, holds the claret jug trophy with the leading amateur Germany's Matthias Schmid on 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
United States' Collin Morikawa holds up the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG FERGUSON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a year of firsts in the majors, Collin Morikawa might have topped them all.

His performance over four days at the British Open was unlike anything seen at Royal St. George's, even in such ideal weather for the English coast.

In his first real test of links golf, Morikawa didn't make a bogey over his final 31 holes, blowing past mistake-prone Louis Oosthuizen and never flinching as Jordan Spieth made one last charge late Sunday afternoon.

Morikawa made three straight birdies at the turn to build a four-shot lead. He made a 20-foot birdie on the 14th when Spieth had closed to within one. He saved par with a 10-foot putt on the next hole for breathing room.

He played with the confidence of a major champion, which he is from his PGA Championship title last year. He showed the experience of a veteran. That part is up for debate.

“When you make history — and I'm 24 years old — it's hard to grasp,” Morikawa said.

The silver claret jug in his possession as he stood on the 18th green, Morikawa first paid tribute to Matthias Schmid of Germany, who won the silver medal as low amateur.

“It feels like literally two years ago I was an amateur,” Morikawa told him.

That is entirely literal.

Two years ago, the ink was barely dry on his diploma from Cal. In the eight majors Morikawa has played since then, he has won two of them. The last player to win two professional majors in so few attempts was Bobby Jones nearly a century ago.

“It's so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I’ve done because I want more,” he said. “I enjoy these moments and I love it, and I want to teach myself to embrace it a little more.”

The major season began with Hideki Matsuyama becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters. Phil Mickelson became the first player at age 50 to win a major at the PGA Championship. No one had ever birdied the last two holes at the U.S. Open to win by one shot until Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines.

And then along came Morikawa, as pure an iron player as there is in the game today, making his own brand of history. He is the first to win two majors that he played for the first time.

Just under a year ago in his first time playing the only major restricted to pros, he won the PGA Championship at Harding Park by boldly hitting driver on the 16th hole for a 7-foot eagle. And then he won the British Open in his debut with a 4-under 66 to finish at 265, the second-lowest score in the history of golf's oldest major.

“He's got the potential and the game, and the head, to be able to manage any kind of bumps in the road,” Spieth said.

Spieth knows all about bumps. When he won the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017, he had three legs of the career Grand Slam at age 23. And then he didn't win again for nearly four years, having to rebuild his swing and his confidence.

It's not all the way back, but it's close. Spieth will think back to the bogey-bogey finish on Saturday when he was in position to make birdie on both holes that kept him out of the final group and kept him chasing.

He played the final 12 holes in 6 under. It looked like it might be enough, except that he needed a little help from Morikawa.

“I needed a break, and I didn't get it from him,” Spieth said.

Oosthuizen provided plenty of them to Morikawa, notably the par-5 seventh hole, the easiest of the final round. With an iron from the fairway for his second shot, Oosthuizen went bunker-to-bunker and made bogey, going from a tie for the lead to two shots behind when Morikawa made birdie.

Morikawa birdied the next two holes and he was on his way.

There were cheers from 30,000-plus fans for Rahm running off four straight birdies in a late bid, for Spieth making four birdies in a six-hole stretch.

That's what Morikawa didn't face at Harding Park, the first major with no spectators. Would that have made a difference?

Apparently not.

Morikawa played 20 tournaments worldwide with no spectators, and then only limited spectators since March. The British Open had the largest gallery since the return of golf from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Then you step into 35,000 and holding a lead down the stretch,” Spieth said. "He spent a year, year-and-a-half in essentially a crowd-less environment. And it's harder. It's harder with big crowds. You feel it more. You know where you are. It's a bigger stage.

“I think that's impressive.”

Oosthuizen, meanwhile, ended a tough year in the majors. He was runner-up in the previous two majors, and his closing 71 gave him a tie for third with Rahm. He left without speaking to the media, offering a tweet to salute the fans and congratulate Morikawa for class and grit.

Morikawa moved to No. 3 in the world. In his 52 individual event worldwide since he turned pro, his five victories include two majors and a World Golf Championship. He is leading the points list on the PGA Tour and European Tour. He is atop the Ryder Cup standings.

His status is better defined by the company he now keeps.

In the last century of golf, only seven other players have won two majors before turning 25 — Spieth, Jones, Gene Sarazen, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Next up for Morikawa is Japan for the Olympics, a chance to go from a silver jug to a gold medal. He has never played in the Olympics, as if that matters.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    LAS VEGAS — Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. There’s music playing, which is just like the real thing. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere. It was really cool that when we got there, they had giant banners with our faces on them. It was a special moment for me. At times it’s hard to believe that this i

  • Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

    The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years b

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office

  • Lillard, Johnson lead US to 83-76 exhibition win over Spain

    LAS VEGAS — Two days after being added to the Olympic team, Keldon Johnson keyed a huge third-quarter run to help the U.S. beat Spain. Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Johnson added 15 in an 83-76 victory Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams before they head to Tokyo. Johnson had been one of the young players training against the Americans, and had appeared in two exhibition games. The San Antonio forward/guard was added to the Olympic squad Friday after Bradley Beal test

  • Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1

    NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu