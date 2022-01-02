Collin Klein has already made welcome changes to K-State offense ahead of Texas Bowl

When Collin Klein played quarterback for the Kansas State football team a decade ago, he was such an accomplished player that Bill Snyder and his assistant coaches often handed him complete control of the offense and let him call his own plays during certain parts of every game.

Klein’s unique combination of talent and gridiron knowledge propelled the Wildcats to 21 victories, two major bowls and one conference championship during his two full seasons as starting quarterback.

Much has changed since then, but the Wildcats are once again ready to let Klein call plays. Only this time, Klein will do so from high above the field instead of at the line of scrimmage. For the first time of his coaching career, Klein will direct K-State’s offense on Tuesday as the team’s interim coordinator against LSU at the Texas Bowl.

“As a player, as a coach, as a kid, it’s always something you dream about being able to call a game,” Klein said on Sunday. “I am honored and humbled that (Chris Klieman) has given me the opportunity. I just want to focus and finish for the team.”

Klein has been building toward this moment ever since he made the transition into coaching.

For the past four years, he has tutored K-State quarterbacks and helped three different offensive coordinators prepare for games as an assistant coach. This is his turn to call the shots.

Many will be rooting for him. He is one of the most respected former players in school history, and some are hopeful that K-State will look so good on offense against LSU that he gets a shot at the full-time job next season. This is an audition, or sorts, for him.

There is an opening on staff, because Klieman parted ways with former offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham at the conclusion of the regular season. That move was celebrated by fans. But it was hard on coaches and players.

Can Klein light a fire under the offense and prove he is coordinator material? For now, he is only worried about the first part of that question.

Story continues

“Truly, I just want to finish,” Klein said. “I want to play as good a game as we possibly can, as clean a game as we possibly can. And however it ends up going from there, that is in the Lord’s hands. Whatever happens, happens. It’s about K-State and what is best for K-State in this game.”

Klieman seems to like what he has seen from Klein so far.

His message to Klein leading up to the Texas Bowl is a short one: “Have fun.”

“Collin is a great, great young coach,” Klieman said. “I am excited for him to have this opportunity. I have spent a lot of time with the offense. I love the way that he has led the guys. They are practicing hard. It will be fun to watch.”

Senior K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson is looking forward to carrying out Klein’s game plan.

They have been around each other for so long that it almost feels like they can communicate telepathically. Thompson said Klein hasn’t done much yelling or given many motivational speeches since he took over as offensive coordinator, but he has fired up K-State players in his own way.

“I am very excited to go play for him,” Thompson said. “He’s a guy that is easy to follow. Our team has fed off his energy. He’s not a big hurrah guy. He’s very quiet and steady. But the way he approaches his coaching, the way he approaches meetings and everything he does is impressive. He’s a natural leader that our whole offense wants to follow and go play for.”

K-State running back Deuce Vaughn has also enjoyed chatting with Klein about plays over the last month.

It seems like Klein is always asking him which calls he likes, which has helped the Wildcats create the best set of plays for their star player.

“The verbal communication that he brings as an offensive coordinator is pretty cool,” Vaughn said.

It will be interesting to see what kind of schemes Klein has in store for the Tigers. It’s unlikely that the Wildcats were able to drastically change their offense over the past month. Both Klieman and Klein have said not to expect a total makeover.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t show off some new wrinkles at the Texas Bowl.

Messingham never called trick plays and rarely went up-tempo. Perhaps K-State will show some of both against LSU.

This is Klein’s time to shine. He’s been waiting 10 years to call his own plays again.

“As a quarterback that is kind of part of who you are,” Klein said. “You are constantly thinking that way.”