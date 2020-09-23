These New Colliders Dessert Cups Reinvent Reese’s, Kit Kat, and Other Candies

From Best Products

As if we don’t look forward to dessert the moment we sit down for dinner, the new COLLIDERS will have us ready to dive in by lunchtime. The refrigerated desserts use your favorite candy, like Reese’s and Kit Kat, to make each spoonful delightful.

The COLLIDERS come in three combinations that each offer something a little different. It all depends on whether you like the candy as a chopped-up topping or as a creamy dessert itself. No matter which you choose, however, you’re bound to get a delicious candy-inspired treat.

TWISTED: A vanilla dessert topped with candy pieces, like Reese’s, Kit Kat, and Heath

CHOPPED: Candies including Reese’s, Hershey’s Chocolate, and Hershey’s S’mores are turned into a creamy dessert and then topped with chocolate pieces

LAYERED: Candies including Reese’s, York, and Rolo are turned into a creamy dessert and topped with a layer of smooth, rich chocolate topping

The TWISTED, CHOPPED, AND LAYERED options come in a packs with two single-serve cups for $2.99. They’ll be available in the refrigerated section at a variety of retailers beginning in January 2021, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products.

You can never go wrong with the classic candy bars, but these reinvented versions are perfect for snacking on the go, or for throwing in your kid’s lunchbox (or your own!).

