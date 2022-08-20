Colleyville real estate agent pleads guilty to charge in connection to 2021 Capitol riot

James Hartley
·1 min read
Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Colleyville real estate agent who was facing five charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Katherine Staveley Schwab has pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, according to the Justice Department.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picking in the Capitol Building, according to Justice Department records.

Schwab traveled with Jason Hyland on Hyland’s private plane to D.C. to join a rally of Trump supporters, according to the FBI. They were joined by Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent who was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, and charged in connection with the insurrection.

According to the FBI, Schwab, Hyland and Ryan joined the crowd of people who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol.

On Facebook, someone commented on Schwab’s photos that it “looks like you got on the step of the Capital (sic),” and Schwab replied, “a little further than that,” according to the criminal complaint. She also said on the post that she did not get pictures inside because the doors were closed and police had their guns drawn, but, she wrote, “the national guard was in there and didn’t move an inch. They sat back. They didn’t fight against us at all … because there was no need to. After the girl was shot and killed that’s when we raised hell.”

The Justice Department has not announced a date for sentencing for Schwab

