Colleyville rabbi taken hostage is friend of Muslim community, local leaders say

Muslim organizations in Texas condemned the actions of a man who has taken hostages at a Colleyville synagogue Saturday, and offered statements of support for the congregation’s rabbi and other hostages.

On the Facebook livestream of Saturday’s service at the synagogue, an unidentified angry man could be heard ranting, at times talking about religion. The video did not show what was happening in the building. The man repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities. He was heard asking for his “sister” to be released from prison.

Jawaid Alam, president of the Islamic Center of Southlake, told the Star-Telegram that Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is a personal friend and a friend of the Muslim community who has promoted peace and cooperation across faiths.

“He is a peace-loving person, a Rabbi and Jewish leader, but a true friend of the Muslim community,” Alam said. “He and his family are considered part of the Muslim community, and he considers us part of the Jewish community.”

Alam said it is “unthinkable that this would happen at the synagogue of a peace-loving rabbi who has promoted interfaith talks.”

Cytron-Walker has been a teacher to the Muslim community in the region, not just to his Jewish congregation, he said.

“He has taught us how to live with people different from you and love each other,” Alam said.

He added that the Islamic Center of Southlake has not yet made contact with Cytron-Walker’s family to respect any space they may need, but wants them to know the community is there for them.

“The Muslim community is with them and we will do anything we possibly can for them.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the hostage-taking incident in a statement.

“This antisemitic attack against a house of worship is unacceptable,” CAIR officials wrote in the statement. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly free the hostages and bring them to safety.