Colleyville rabbi to lead special service Monday, his first since hostage crisis

Congregation Beth Israel will host a special service on Monday night at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. It will be the first service since the rabbi and three members of the congregation were taken hostage for more than 11 hours in their Colleyville synagogue.

The service is intended to help the community heal and “put this terrible event behind us,” according to the event post on Facebook.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among the four people held hostage, will be leading the service.

The church is located at 185 S. White Chapel Blvd. in Southlake. The event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The event is intended to be private, with no filming, recording or media allowed inside, according to the congregation’s website.

A Facebook Live stream of the service will be available for anyone worldwide to watch.