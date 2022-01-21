Colleyville rabbi alludes to texting with police chief while being held hostage

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker alluded to him being in constant contact with Colleyville Chief of Police Michael Miller during the hostage crisis and terror attack at Congregation Beth Israel Jan. 15, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said he had someone on the inside of the synagogue from whom he was getting information during a news conference Friday.

DeSarno also said the decision to command the hostage rescue team to breach the synagogue came at the same time as hostages decided to make their escape out the other side of the building, where they were met by police SWAT teams.

When asked if there was coordination between hostages and FBI or that was coincidence, DeSarno only said, “I authorized the team to go ... and Rabbi Charlie authorized himself and his people to go.”