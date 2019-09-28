Colley scores 23, leads Canada over Brazil and into AmeriCup final

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Shay Colley had 23 points to lift Canada over Brazil 66-58 and into the finals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament on Saturday.

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe had nine points and 10 rebounds for Canada, which will play the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between the United States and Puerto Rico for the title. The final is Sunday.

Damiris Dantas led Brazil with 16 points. Clarissa Dos Santos had 14.

Brazil led 28-26 at the half but the Canadians outscored their opponents 40-30 over the last two quarters to win their 17th straight in the continental championship.

The Canadians last lost in the final of the 2013 tournament.

The Women's AmeriCup 2019 will qualify the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.

Canada, ranked fifth in the world, is the two-time defending FIBA AmeriCup champion, and has climbed the medal podium in seven of the last eight AmeriCup tournaments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.

The Canadian Press