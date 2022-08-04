Collegium Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
·14 min read
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

– Generated Record Net Revenue of $123.5 Million –

– BDSI Integration Complete; On Track to Exceed Targeted Run Rate Synergies of at Least $75 Million –

– Raises Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance –

– Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 4:30 p.m. ET –

STOUGHTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“Following closing of the financially transformative acquisition of BDSI, the Collegium team successfully completed phase one, Seamless Integration, of our three-phase action agenda, effectively transitioning operations and achieving day-one commercial readiness. We remain on track to exceed targeted run rate synergies of at least $75 million,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “In July, we transitioned to phase two, Generate Momentum, and are focused on growing Belbuca® and Xtampza® ER prescriptions, and successfully renegotiating Xtampza ER contracts that will ensure gross-to-net of less than 65% beginning in January 2023. Phase three, Accelerate, begins in January 2023, and will be propelled by Xtampza ER revenue growth and Belbuca and Xtampza ER prescription growth, and bolstered by a fully synergized cost structure.”

“In the second quarter, our first full quarter post the BDSI acquisition, we delivered record revenue, leveraged our cost structure, generated significant operating cashflows, and paid down debt,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer of Collegium. “Our financial position is strong, and we remain focused on strategically deploying our capital to create value for our shareholders.”

First Half 2022 Business Highlights

  • Completed phase one, Seamless Integration, of the three-phase action agenda following the close of the BDSI acquisition

  • Increased Collegium’s market share of the Branded ER market to 49.0% in June 2022

  • Grew Belbuca market share to 17.7% of the Branded ER market and Xtampza ER market share to 35.0% of the oxycodone ER market in June 2022

  • Transitioned BDSI core operations and achieved day-one commercial readiness following the close of the BDSI acquisition

  • Executed a master settlement agreement resolving all 27-pending opioid industry-related lawsuits brought against the Company by cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States

  • Presented four poster presentations and one oral presentation on Elyxyb™ at the American Headache Society 64th Annual Scientific Meeting

Financial Guidance for 2022

  • The Company updates its full-year 2022 guidance for Total Adjusted Operating Expenses and Total Adjusted EBITDA:

 

Prior

Updated

 

 

 

Total Product Revenues

$450.0 to $465.0 million

Reaffirmed

 

 

 

Total Adjusted Operating Expenses
(Excluding Stock-Based Compensation and Acquisition Related Expenses)

$130.0 to $140.0 million

$125.0 to $135.0 million

 

 

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA
(Excluding Stock-Based Compensation and Acquisition Related Expenses)

$235.0 to $250.0 million

$245.0 to $255.0 million

 

 

 

Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

  • Total net product revenues were $123.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “2022 Quarter”), compared to $82.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “2021 Quarter”)

  • GAAP operating expenses were $41.3 million for the 2022 Quarter, compared to $33.8 million for the 2021 Quarter; Adjusted operating expenses, which exclude stock-based compensation expense of $5.7 million and acquisition expense of $3.6 million, were $32.0 million for the 2022 Quarter, compared to $27.3 million for the 2021 Quarter, which excluded stock-based compensation of $6.5 million

  • Net loss for the 2022 Quarter was $5.2 million, or $0.15 loss per share (basic and diluted), compared to net income of $72.8 million, or $2.06 earnings per share (basic) and $1.79 earnings per share (diluted), which included the discrete tax benefit related to the release of the valuation allowance, for the 2021 Quarter; income from operations, excluding acquisition related expenses, was $14.7 million for the 2022 Quarter compared to $16.4 million for the 2021 Quarter

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the 2022 Quarter was $71.2 million, compared to $40.1 million for the 2021 Quarter

  • The Company exited the 2022 Quarter with a cash balance of $122.7 million

Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407- 8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Q2 2022 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a diversified, specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we have included information about certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to understand, manage and evaluate our business as we believe they provide additional information on the performance of our business. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with our results under GAAP, provide analysts, investors, lenders and other third parties insight into our view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, we believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provide supplementary information that may be useful to analysts, investors, lenders, and other third parties in assessing our performance and results from period to period. We report these non-GAAP financial measures to portray the results of our operations prior to considering certain income statement elements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

In our quarterly and annual reports, earnings press releases and conference calls, we may discuss the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, the benefit from or provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA, as used by us, may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

There are several limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA rather than net income, which is the nearest GAAP equivalent, such as:

  • adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated or amortized may have to be replaced in the future, the cash requirements for which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA;

  • we exclude stock-based compensation expense from adjusted EBITDA although (a) it has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy and (b) if we did not pay out a portion of our compensation in the form of stock-based compensation, the cash salary expense included in operating expenses would be higher, which would affect our cash position;

  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the benefit from or provision for income taxes or the cash requirements to pay taxes;

  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • we exclude restructuring expenses from adjusted EBITDA. Restructuring expenses primarily include employee severance and contract termination costs that are not related to acquisitions. The amount and/or frequency of these restructuring expenses are not part of our underlying business;

  • we exclude litigation settlements from adjusted EBITDA, as well as any applicable income items or credit adjustments due to subsequent changes in estimates. This does not include our legal fees to defend claims, which are expensed as incurred;

  • we exclude acquisition related expenses as the amount and/or frequency of these expenses are not part of our underlying business. Acquisition related expenses include transaction costs, which primarily consisted of financial advisory, banking, legal, and regulatory fees, and other consulting fees, incurred to complete the acquisition, employee-related expenses (severance cost and benefits) for terminated employees after the acquisition, and miscellaneous other acquisition expenses incurred; and

  • we exclude recognition of the step-up basis in inventory from acquisitions as the amount and/or frequency of these expenses are not part of our underlying business.

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments to reflect changes that occur in our business but do not represent ongoing operations.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA or adjusted operating expenses to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the timing and amount of items that would be included in such a reconciliation, including, but not limited to, stock-based compensation expense. These items are uncertain and depend on various factors that could have a material impact on GAAP net income and operating expenses for the guidance period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to our full-year 2022 financial guidance, including total projected product revenue, adjusted operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA, current and future market opportunities for our products and our assumptions related thereto, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from management’s expectations and such forward-looking statements in this press release could be affected as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to, among others: risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of BDSI, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the BDSI acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that BDSI’s business will not be integrated successfully; unknown liabilities; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the products acquired with BDSI, including uncertainty of the expected financial performance of such products; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our business, reach our customers, and supply the market with our products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our products and any product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; the size of the markets for our products and product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products and product candidates; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement, opioid-related or other litigation that may be brought by or against us, including litigation with Purdue Pharma, L.P.; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
Head of Investor Relations
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com

 

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

    

2022

 

2021

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

122,722

 

$

186,426

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

197,505

 

 

105,844

Inventory

 

 

77,769

 

 

17,394

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

11,778

 

 

5,879

Property and equipment, net

 

 

19,965

 

 

19,491

Operating lease assets

 

 

7,257

 

 

7,644

Intangible assets, net

 

 

647,299

 

 

268,723

Restricted cash

 

 

2,547

 

 

2,547

Deferred tax assets

 

 

28,571

 

 

78,042

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

67

 

 

87

Goodwill

 

 

130,094

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,245,574

 

$

692,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

46,331

 

 

33,403

Accrued rebates, returns and discounts

 

 

246,719

 

 

196,996

Term notes payable

 

 

605,686

 

 

110,019

Convertible senior notes

 

 

140,415

 

 

139,966

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

8,811

 

 

8,765

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

197,612

 

 

202,928

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,245,574

 

$

692,077


 

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Product revenues, net

$

123,549

 

 

$

82,942

 

 

$

207,300

 

 

$

170,663

 

Cost of product revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenues (excluding intangible asset amortization)

 

33,684

 

 

 

15,908

 

 

 

50,016

 

 

 

31,236

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

37,501

 

 

 

16,795

 

 

 

56,424

 

 

 

33,590

 

Total cost of products revenues

 

71,185

 

 

 

32,703

 

 

 

106,440

 

 

 

64,826

 

Gross profit

 

52,364

 

 

 

50,239

 

 

 

100,860

 

 

 

105,837

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

 

3,462

 

 

 

3,983

 

 

 

6,392

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

41,254

 

 

 

30,368

 

 

 

95,782

 

 

 

61,844

 

Total operating expenses

 

41,254

 

 

 

33,830

 

 

 

99,765

 

 

 

68,236

 

Income from operations

 

11,110

 

 

 

16,409

 

 

 

1,095

 

 

 

37,601

 

Interest expense

 

(17,761

)

 

 

(5,421

)

 

 

(23,592

)

 

 

(11,142

)

Interest income

 

5

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

6

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(6,646

)

 

 

10,991

 

 

 

(22,488

)

 

 

26,465

 

Benefit from income taxes

 

(1,455

)

 

 

(61,852

)

 

 

(4,228

)

 

 

(62,040

)

Net (loss) income

$

(5,191

)

 

$

72,843

 

 

$

(18,260

)

 

$

88,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings per share — basic

$

(0.15

)

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

2.52

 

Weighted-average shares — basic

 

34,001,553

 

 

 

35,302,608

 

 

 

33,838,638

 

 

 

35,128,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings per share — diluted

$

(0.15

)

 

$

1.79

 

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

2.20

 

Weighted-average shares — diluted

 

34,001,553

 

 

 

41,286,853

 

 

 

33,838,638

 

 

 

41,251,749

 


 

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

GAAP Net (loss) income

$

(5,191

)

 

$

72,843

 

 

$

(18,260

)

 

$

88,505

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

17,761

 

 

 

5,421

 

 

 

23,592

 

 

 

11,142

 

Interest income

 

(5

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(6

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

(1,455

)

 

 

(61,852

)

 

 

(4,228

)

 

 

(62,040

)

Depreciation

 

656

 

 

 

425

 

 

 

1,371

 

 

 

864

 

Amortization

 

37,501

 

 

 

16,795

 

 

 

56,424

 

 

 

33,590

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

5,692

 

 

 

6,516

 

 

 

11,827

 

 

 

13,395

 

Acquisition related expense

 

3,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,746

 

 

 

 

Recognition of step-up basis in inventory

 

12,638

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,241

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

$

76,367

 

 

$

(32,698

)

 

$

132,964

 

 

$

(3,055

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

71,176

 

 

$

40,145

 

 

$

114,704

 

 

$

85,450

 


 

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

    

2022

 

2021

GAAP Operating expenses

$

41,254

 

 

$

33,830

 

 

$

99,765

 

 

$

68,236

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,692

 

 

 

6,516

 

 

 

11,827

 

 

 

13,395

 

Acquisition related expense

 

3,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,746

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

 

9,271

 

 

 

6,516

 

 

 

42,573

 

 

 

13,395

 

Adjusted operating expenses

$

31,983

 

 

$

27,314

 

 

$

57,192

 

 

$

54,841

 



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

    Slide over, Jamaican bobsledders. A group of expats from the ice-free island are hoping to bring a whole new winter sport to their tropical homeland: curling. Three decades after Jamaica crashed the Winter Olympics — and then crashed at the Winter Olympics — with the bobsled team made famous in the movie “Cool Runnings,” the country has joined the World Curling Federation. The status allows it to compete in international events, and the new national governing body is hoping that formal recogniti

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • 'It's exhilarating': Glengarry Highland Games latest big event to return from pandemic hiatus

    For the first time since 2019, the North Glengarry, Ont., air was filled with the sounds of pipes and drums this weekend as the Glengarry Highland Games made its return. Through a sea of tartans, you could find Mike Villeneuve smiling over the grounds he's looked after for more than 30 years. Seeing those grounds full with fans, competitors and friends for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic filled him with joy. "It's exhilarating, it's wonderful," said Villeneuve, grounds ch

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w