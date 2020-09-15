College students go hungry during pandemic: 'I would just make Ritz crackers and tuna stretch out as long as I could'

Yahoo Life has partnered with Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning broadcaster Soledad O’Brien for the exclusive premiere of the documentary Hungry to Learn. O’Brien and her team followed the lives of four college students facing the hard choice of paying for college or paying for food and housing. She discovered that an astounding 45 percent of college students are struggling with hunger. This is part two of our partnership, exploring how colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations are helping students who are struggling with hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.

College and university students are struggling with hunger across the U.S., and the coronavirus pandemic is making it worse. As a result, some schools and nonprofit organizations have ramped up operations to support vulnerable students.

Marissa Nachman, vice president of programs at Swipe Out Hunger, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending college student hunger and that reaches over 20,000 students nationwide, says the virus crisis has only aggravated the problem.

“With the pandemic, obviously so many people — students and their families — have lost income. A lot of students who used to be living on campus aren’t able to live on campus right now, or might not have another stable place to live,” Nachman tells Yahoo Life. “And so, food insecurity has definitely been exacerbated.”

In April the organization surveyed 167 students from three universities (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; and the University of Minnesota), asking them to specify challenges they’ve encountered during the pandemic. Thirty-three percent of students reported loss of income after being laid off, and 20 percent reported food insecurity.

“Obviously, right now in COVID-19, there’s a lot of needs and there’s a lot of opportunities to kind of adapt programs and create new programs to support students,” says Nachman.

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act, providing $2 trillion in financial aid for those in need during the pandemic, including $6 billion earmarked specifically to assist students in need.

“While it did help countless students, there were populations of students left out — namely, international students and undocumented students were not included in the language by the Department of Education ... which we were very disappointed by,” says Nachman.

“Day to day, we have between 700 to 900 students visiting our [campus] food pantry,” says Darice Ingram, the program coordinator for Pioneers for H.O.P.E. at Cal State East Bay, which provides emergency assistance, emergency housing and food for students dealing with a basic-needs crisis.

She says the need is real, as 80 percent of the student population at Cal State East Bay is living at or below the federal poverty level. Since the pandemic began, she says, the food pantry services moved online and her organization has worked to connect students to resources near their homes. Ingram says Cal State East Bay was one of the first universities in the California State University system to distribute their CARES Act dollars.

“We were able to serve over 10,000 students with emergency assistance through a combination of CARES dollars and donor dollars, so we were even able to serve students that didn’t qualify for CARES dollars,” she says.

Sandra Vasquez, a senior at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, says she has struggled with food insecurity throughout her education. She has received her certificate in culinary arts and is three classes away from getting her degree.

Sandra Vasquez, a senior at a Los Angeles community college, says she has struggled with food insecurity throughout her education. (Courtesy of Sandra Vasquez) More

Story continues