Ex-College Student Who Left Alabama to Join ISIS Explains Herself and Why She Wants to Come Home

Amy Eskind
·9 min read

Human Rights Watch Film Festival Hoda Muthana

Six years ago, Hoda Muthana was a 20-year-old college student in Alabama who lied to her family about a trip and instead joined the Islamic State in Syria. When she arrived she was confined to a home for unwed women, with marriage to a jihadist the only way out. She married a succession of the group's fighters — the first two of whom were killed — and had a son with one of them.

On social media, she celebrated the burning of her U.S. passport and shared thousands of incendiary tweets under the name @UmmJihad, including writing that "America desrves (sic) everything it has coming to it, by Allah we will terrorise (sic) YOU! Until you submit to the Shariah" and urging others to attack holiday parades.

"Spill all of their blood," she wrote, "or rent a big truck n drive over them. Kill them."

Today, two years after Muthana said she took her young son and ran away from the Islamic State as it was collapsing under military assault, she is a refugee barred from the country where she grew up with a very different view of the group she had once so longed to join.

"When you are brainwashed, you don't realize it until you snap out of it. I took everything too fast and too deep," she tells Spanish filmmaker Alba Sotorra Clua in the new documentary The Return: Life After ISIS, available to watch through Thursday at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival in New York.

What she experienced in the Islamic State, Muthana, now 26, says in the film, was "this horrible way of life that I really regret for the rest of my life and that I wish I could just erase."

Clua spent a year and a half visiting Roj Camp in Syria where Muthana, stateless, has been in limbo since surrendering to the Kurds in early 2019 — sleeping in a tent with a dirt floor, no phone, no money and barely what she needs to care for her 4-year-old son.

Muthana, who is being held by Kurdish authorities, is far from alone: She lives in the camp along with roughly 1,500 women and children from more than 50 countries. There are other camps housing thousands of other women and children. After the Islamic State fell, various governments have had to weigh what to do with their citizens, men and women alike, who joined the group's ranks. Some 300 Americans tried or were successful in joining militants in Syria, NPR reported in 2019.

Their cases have drawn international attention and much discussion — especially those, like Muthana, who now plead manipulation and seek forgiveness from their record of betrayal.

"I was not part of any type of jihad, never shot a gun, never used any weapons or anything," Muthana said in 2019.

"I'm not sympathetic. These women had agency. They're not stupid," terrorism expert Max Abrahms, of Northeastern University, told PEOPLE that same year. "They knew exactly what the Islamic State was all about. It was notorious for flaunting violence over social media."

"We'll probably never know her full range of activities," Abrahms said then.

RELATED: 20-Year-Old Alabama College Student Fled Home to Join ISIS, Had a Baby — and Now Wants to Come Back

Hasan Shibley Hoda Muthana

Speaking with NBC News in 2019, Muthana said she knew that if she were allowed to return to her home country, "Of course I will be given jail time." But, she said, "I prefer America than anywhere else."

Some other Americans have been returned to the U.S. to face charges. But the U.S. government is not interested in Muthana: Citing the convolutions of diplomatic law (her father is a former Yemeni diplomat), they say she was never a citizen, despite being born in New Jersey and raised in Birmingham. The government says her passport, revoked under the Obama administration, was issued in error.

Her family has fought an as-yet-unsuccessful legal battle to bring her back to the U.S., clinging to the hope that an ever-higher court will side with them and that she and her son will be allowed to go home. It's not looking likely.

"I don't get the heartstrings deal," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in 2019. "This is a woman who inflicted enormous risk on American soldiers, American citizens. She's a terrorist. She's not coming back to our country to pose a threat."

In January, Muthana's appeal failed. The judge said her only remedy would be naturalization — which seems impossible, given the government's opposition. Her lawyer tells PEOPLE they will file with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Muthan's father is "dying for her to be back home and he's doing everything [he can] to bring her back," Clua says.

She hopes her documentary, which includes emotional confessions from a small group of other women being denied citizenship by their home countries, will complicate and soften the public perception of these cases — such as so-called "ISIS brides" like Muthana.

"It's very unsafe to leave these people there," Clua says. "Having thousands of women and children in detention camps without a trial in poor conditions, it's the meat that the recruiters use to bring more people into the ideology. When there is an injustice, that's what is used. 'See what they do? You need to come and join.' We're giving them the narrative."

Back home, the women could help prevent other girls from becoming radicalized because they know how it happens, Clua says.

With her documentary, she allows the women space to explain themselves. For her part, Muthana tells a story of herself as an isolated teenager — feeling stifled at home and reaching out to other Muslims online for some connection.

"I didn't have much friends in high school and I was extremely shy, painfully shy. I think it was lack of social experience outside of school. I wasn't allowed to hang out with friends. I wasn't allowed to go anywhere, not even to the mall," she says in the documentary. "I grew up as an American, born and raised in America, and all I had waiting for me in the future was an arranged marriage — the exact way my parents wanted it to be. So I had no time to dream about anything."

"Me and my mom didn't have such a good relationship and I thought I could improve it by being more religious because she's very religious, and I learned all of this on my own, online," Muthana says. (Earlier this year, her older sister was arrested in New Jersey while allegedly heading to join the Islamic State, authorities said.)

In Syria, Muthana insists, "I was expecting a happy place with Muslims, helping in hospitals, helping in schools, helping a community out and just being good decent Muslims to each other. I don't know. It was a big mess. It was hell on earth. Really."

She and the other women who spoke with Clua described an enveloping oppression: forced to marry and then marry again when their husbands were killed; with moral police screaming through car intercoms about infractions such as wearing sneakers with a pink Nike swoop that was too attractive or exposing your hands if you took your gloves off to take money out of your bag.

And all around, a war raged. One night, Muthana says, she and her son were sprayed with glass from a nearby explosion.

"I hated my surroundings and the way of living, but in pregnancy I hated [it] times a million," she says. "His father did die while I was seven months pregnant and I was very afraid of my son being born in this place that was so dangerous for him. But for a long time I've been thinking of trying to find my way out."

"This is such a crazy life," Muthana says in the documentary. "It's like a movie. It's worse than a movie." Although Clua has lost friends to the Islamic State and considers them terrorists, she says she grew sympathetic to the women's individual stories.

They were taken in by sophisticated recruitment when they were quite young, she says. "All the women I met there regret having went the moment they enter. But it's too late, because then you cannot leave."

She defends Muthana's tweets.

"She had a lot of time to be alone at home with her phone," Clua says, calling social media a too-tempting outlet. "[Muthana] realized the more radical her messages, the more followers she had, the more friends she had, the more successful she was, more popular. So she started to build a character that had nothing to do with who she was when she was the shy girl in school, in the university. She was sucked in by the fiction that she created for herself."

When the Islamic State was nearly defeated, Muthana says the conditions around her grew unbearable. They were so starved that her toddler son had to eat grass for dinner.

"I walked out despite there being [explosives] and not knowing the way out. I walked out with the Syrians just to find my way out, just to save my child and me," she says in the documentary.

Clua said she spent a long time with the women before they trusted her enough to tell the truth about what they had experienced. "In the last two months, they were living in underground shelters with bombs flying overhead and people dying around them. They needed to block their emotions, [to live] in survival mode," she says.

In the documentary, Muthana sometimes smiles while remembering her desperation. "There is a thing that we women share," Clua says. "When you recall things that are terrible, if you don't do it with a little distance, you drown."

But Clua has also seen Muthana break down as she considered her choices and their consequences.

"Hoda is the one with [the smallest] possibility to come back home. Her case is the most complicated one, so the moment that she realized that maybe she will never be able to go back home — ooph — that was very tough for her. And she feels so guilty for her kid."

The Return: Life After ISIS is available to stream through Thursday at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival.

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation." “Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.” Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri. Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday he was aware of the editorial, but offered little response. Asahi is one of about 70 local Olympic sponsors that have chipped in almost $3.5 billion to the organizing committee budget. It is also one of a half dozen newspapers that are sponsors. “Of course, different press organizations have different views. And that’s very natural," Muto said, adding local partners, or sponsors, continued to offer “support.” Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away. “Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan. "Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” said Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. who also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team. “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added. Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC vice president John Coates. Last week, Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force. “Absolutely, yes,” he replied. The newspaper said there was a “huge gap” between Coates' words and the sentiments “of the people.” “Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?” Asahi asked. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the United States to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income. Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration. Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues. ___ Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Wade And Kantaro Komiya, The Associated Press

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.