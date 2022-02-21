College student was dead when rideshare driver left her at hospital, New Orleans cops say

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a college student in Louisiana who was reportedly pronounced dead shortly after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital over the weekend.

University of New Orleans officials identified the student as Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, a junior studying in the College of Business Administration.

“As a university, few things are more challenging than dealing with the sadness of the death of a student,” UNO President John Nicklow said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Ciaya’s family and friends. We are offering counseling services to students and employees who need support.”

The New Orleans Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Feb. 21. But police told WDSU that officers in the Seventh District were called to a local hospital at 6:54 a.m. after a woman was dropped off “via private conveyance.”

The woman was pronounced dead by emergency medical technicians after she arrived, police said, according to WDSU.

The investigation is ongoing, WVUE reported, and police have not yet classified her death. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said the cause of death remains under investigation.

Dawn Gegenheimer, who identified herself as Whetstone’s coworker in a Facebook post on Feb. 19, said the 21-year-old had taken an Uber around 1 a.m. to east New Orleans, which is in the police department’s Seventh District. She said the Uber driver later dropped Whetstone off at the hospital unresponsive.

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News on Feb. 21 that it has removed that driver’s access to the app while the incident is being investigated.

“Our thoughts are with Ciaya Whetstone’s family as they grieve the loss of their daughter,” the company said. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Friends and family shared tributes on Facebook following the news of Whetstone’s death.

Gegenheimer said Whetstone came from South Carolina to pursue her education and “had the cutest East Coast accent you ever heard.”

“She had the sweetest personality; always saw the best in everyone and the bright side of every situation,” Gugenheimer said.

Another friend said her “heart is torn to pieces.”

“Lord knows I will miss all our calls and laughter and our Edisto beach trips,” Mali Jordan said in a Feb. 20 Facebook post. “Heaven gained one awesome Sweet angel! You will always have a special place in my heart Ciaya Whetstone! Rest easy baby girl.”

Berea Advent Christian Church in Smoaks, South Carolina, said Whetstone had been a member of the youth group.

“We are very sadden(ed) by the death of one of our youth family members Ciaya (Jordan) Whetstone,” the church said in a post. “Our prayers go out to her mom and family as well as all the youth group members who loved her.”

Elizabeth Nichole Saitz, who called Whetstone her “beautiful sissy,” said she “lit up every room” and had “such a big impact on so many peoples lives.”

“We may not have been blood but like you said, no matter what, we are sisters for life,” Saitz said in a Facebook post. “My heart is so broken and I wish I could hug your neck a million times more. I hope you know I’ll love you forever, baby girl. Give Heaven some hell.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into Whetstone’s death is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

