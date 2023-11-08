College Student, 18, Walking on Track Is Critically Injured After Suspect Allegedly Shoots at Car

Jillian Ludwig, 18, is in "extremely critical condition," police say

Metro Nashville Police Dept. Jillian Ludwig

A college freshman was critically injured after she was shot in the head while walking on a track Tuesday afternoon, the Metro Nashville Police Department says.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, a student at Belmont University, was struck by a bullet fired from a public housing complex across the street from the park where she was walking on the track, police say.

Police allege that Shaquille Taylor was shooting at a car and one of the bullets hit Ludwig in the head. Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, according to jail records. His bond is set at $280,000.

Metro Nashville Police Dept. Shaquille Taylor

It's not immediately clear if Taylor has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

In a post on X Wednesday, police said Ludwig, originally from New Jersey, was in “extremely critical condition.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music," Belmont University President Greg Jones said in a statement, reported by ABC News. "A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.