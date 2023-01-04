College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison

·4 min read

BOSTON (AP) — The mastermind of the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their kids’ way into top-tier schools was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Wednesday.

The punishment for Rick Singer, 62, is the longest sentence handed down in the sprawling scandal that embarrassed some of the nation’s most prestigious universities and put a spotlight on the secretive admissions system already seen as rigged in favor of the rich.

Prosecutors had sought six years behind bars, noting Singer’s extensive cooperation that helped authorities unravel the entire scheme. Singer began secretly working with investigators in 2018 and recorded hundreds of phone calls and meetings that helped authorities build the case against dozens of parents, athletic coaches and others arrested in March 2019.

Those sent to prison for participating in the scheme include “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. Coaches from schools including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and UCLA admitted to accepting bribes.

“The conduct in this case was something out of a Hollywood movie," Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters after the sentencing.

Singer also was ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution to the IRS and forfeit millions more in money and assets to the government. He was ordered to report to prison in February.

Although Singer's cooperation helped authorities secure the convictions of a slew of defendants, prosecutors noted that he also admitted to obstructing the investigation by tipping off several of his clients who were under government scrutiny. He was never called by the government as a witness in the cases that went to trial.

In seeking leniency for Singer, defense attorney Candice Fields told the judge that her client took great personal risk by wearing a wire to record meetings for investigators and “did whatever was necessary” to assist the government. Fields had requested three years of probation, or if the judge deemed prison time necessary, six months behind bars.

“The investigation only achieved the notoriety it did because dozens of influential and sometimes celebrity defendants were prosecuted” and that only happened because of Singer, Fields said.

Singer apologized to his family, the schools he embarrassed in the public eye and the students he worked with over the years. He promised to spend the rest of his life working to make a positive impact in people’s lives.

“My moral compass was warped by the lessons my father taught me about competition. I embraced his belief that embellishing or even lying to win was acceptable as long as there was victory. I should have known better,” he said.

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 — on the same day the massive case became public — to charges including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Dozens of others ultimately pleaded guilty to charges, while two parents were convicted at trial.

Authorities in Boston began investigating the scheme after an executive under scrutiny for an unrelated securities fraud scheme told investigators that a Yale soccer coach had offered to help his daughter get into the school in exchange for cash. The Yale coach led authorities to Singer, whose cooperation unraveled the entire scheme.

For years, Singer paid off entrance exam administrators or proctors to inflate students’ test scores and bribed coaches to designate applicants as recruits in order to to boost their chances of getting into the school.

Coaches in such sports as soccer, sailing and tennis took bribes to pretend to recruit students as athletes, regardless of their ability. Fake sports profiles were created to make students look like stars in sports they sometimes didn’t even play. The bribes were typically funneled through Singer’s sham charity, allowing some parents to disguise the payments as charitable donations and deduct the payments from their federal income taxes.

Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients, paid bribes totaling more than $7 million and used more than $15 million of his clients’ money for his own benefit, according to prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank told the judge that if she failed to impose a significant prison sentence, it would send a “devastating message that fraud pays and obstruction of justice pays.”

“This defendant was responsible for the most massive fraud ever perpetuated on the higher education system in the United States,” Frank said.

Before Singer, the toughest punishment had gone to former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who got 2 1/2 years in prison for pocketing more than $3 million in bribes.

Punishments for the parents have ranged from probation to 15 months behind bars, although the parent who received that prison sentence remains free while he appeals his conviction.

One parent, who wasn't accused of working with Singer, was acquitted on all counts stemming from accusations that he bribed Ernst to get his daughter into the school. And a judge ordered a new trial for former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic, who was convicted of accepting bribes.

Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Seventh time’s a charm? McCarthy loses another round of speaker votes as GOP chaos goes on another day

    No party in control of the House has failed to elect a speaker on first vote in 100 years

  • What Raptors management have to figure out in 2023

    Imman Adan, Oren Weisfeld and Amit Mann discuss decisions and additions they would like to see from Raptors management in 2023. Listen to the full episode looking at New Year's resolutions for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and more on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall. “It was a really good effort by our top guys,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you start winning hockey games, your top guy

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver. With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets made their push early in the third. But Edwards answered the call, sco

  • Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game

    DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston's Robert Williams III seemed to be the culprit, after he hung on the rim following a thunderous dunk with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter. Soon after, that rim was leaning a bit to the left. “I didn't know I did it until my teammates started blaming me,” Williams s

  • Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors: 'I have the best seat in the house'

    HALIFAX — The last thing Nathan Eidse wants — and he makes this abundantly clear — is to be in the spotlight. And yet there he is. Every TV timeout, every goal celebration, every victory, every defeat. Dressed head-to-toe in white, the camouflaged cameraman on skates is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre. "It's not lost on me that I have the best seat in the house," Eidse said between two recent games. "It's pretty neat to be in the

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Bedard sets 5 records, posts OT winner as Canada tops Slovakia, advances to world junior semis

    Connor Bedard made one opponent miss. And another. And another. The breathtaking 17-year-old then calmly slid the puck home to set off wild celebrations and send his country to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on a brilliant, jaw-dropping individual effort Monday as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3. WATCH l Bedard scores OT winner in historic night to lead Canada past Slovakia: The extraordinary talent deked his way past three Sl

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Senators show some zip in beating Blue Jackets 4-0

    OTTAWA — Tim Stutzle hated the way he started Tuesday's game, but felt pretty good about how things ended as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0. Stutzle had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators and continues to impress all those around him. The 20-year-old centre now has eight points, including five goals, in his last six games. “Tim’s one of those guys who has confidence and makes plays that not a lot of players can make,” said teammate Claude Giroux. “Right now, he’

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the “home” team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season. Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief