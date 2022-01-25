College ROI for Low-Income Students Is $756,000, Compared to $822,000 for All Students, Georgetown University Report Says

Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce
·5 min read

Report ranks institutions by ROI for low-income students as well as percentage of student body who are Pell Grant recipients and their graduation rates

Washington, DC, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College typically pays off for low-income students, but not as much as it does for their peers. Low-income students have a lower return on investment (ROI) than all students across public and private institutions and certificates, associate’s degrees, and bachelor’s degrees, largely because they tend to earn less as adults, according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW). The Colleges Where Low-Income Students Get the Highest ROI finds that overall, these students get the best financial returns from attending public institutions, where costs are generally lower.

Low-income students, whose families earn $30,000 or less per year, comprise more than one-third of college students. Among institutions that primarily award bachelor’s degrees, public institutions generally lead to the highest ROI for these students during a 40-year timeframe ($951,000), followed by private nonprofit institutions ($863,000) and for-profit colleges ($763,000). Although for-profit colleges have the lowest overall returns among institutions that predominantly award bachelor’s degrees, their student bodies have the greatest share of Pell Grant recipients (56%), followed by those of public institutions (36%) and private nonprofit institutions (35%).

Among public bachelor’s degree institutions, Maine Maritime Academy has the highest returns for low-income students, with net economic gains of $2.2 million. However, only 28% of its students receive Pell Grants. While public institutions generally lead to the best returns, low-income students can find good returns across institutions. In fact, the 24 bachelor’s degree institutions with the highest ROI for low-income students are private nonprofit universities, led by Georgetown University ($3.3 million), Stanford University ($3 million), and Harvard University ($3 million). However, these institutions enroll relatively small shares of Pell Grant recipients.

Low-income students’ returns from associate’s degrees can exceed $1 million, and certificates can be just as lucrative. The ROI for low-income students follows a similar pattern for associate’s degrees and certificates, with the highest returns from public institutions, followed by private nonprofit and for-profit institutions. For these programs, around 35% of students at public institutions typically receive Pell Grants, while at least 60% of the students at private nonprofit and for-profit institutions generally receive Pell Grants. Many of the institutions that top the rankings at these levels are highly specialized. Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, a nonprofit private institution, tops the weighted ranking of institutions that primarily award associate’s degrees ($1.8 million). Teterboro School of Aeronautics, a private for-profit institution now known as Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Teterboro, ranks first for institutions that primarily award certificates ($1.3 million).

“Many of the colleges with the highest ROI for low-income students enroll relatively small shares of Pell Grant recipients,” CEW Director and lead author Anthony P. Carnevale said. “ROI is important, but students won’t get that ROI if they can’t go to these colleges.”

To recognize colleges that are good values for low-income students, the report includes an index that gives additional weight to such factors as the percentage of low-income students who are enrolled, their graduation rates, and their long-term ROI. In these weighted rankings, Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky emerges as the highest-ranked private nonprofit institution. Columbia University is the only highly selective private college that makes the top 20 weighted ranking for bachelor’s-degree institutions. The highest-rated public institution in the weighted rankings is the University of California, Riverside, where 54% of students receive a Pell Grant and 75% of low-income students graduate within six years. UC-Riverside is one of 12 public institutions in California that make the top 20 weighted rankings for bachelor’s-level colleges and universities.

For-profit institutions generally lead to low returns for low-income students, but there are some exceptions. Neumont College of Computer Science in Utah ($1.5 million) and SAE Expression College in California ($1.1 million), both for-profits, top the weighted list of bachelor’s degree-granting institutions with the highest ROI for low-income students. However, the impact of these institutions is small; together, they enroll only 800 students.

The wide variation in ROI at different types of colleges points to the need for an enhanced system of counseling and advising in the United States. Potential students can’t know which college and major have the best value unless they study the data with guidance from a counselor who can help them understand the potential financial outcomes. Attending public colleges that predominantly grant bachelor’s degrees results overall in the best outcomes for low-income students, but that does not mean that any given public four-year college is the best choice for a low-income student. Likewise, while attending most for-profit colleges results in low ROI for low-income students, some for-profit colleges offer a high ROI.

“Choosing a college is full of anxiety, and sometimes results in bad decisions. We need a comprehensive career counseling system to help potential students determine whether a college program is worth the investment,” said Martin Van Der Werf, a report co-author and CEW associate director of editorial and postsecondary policy.

To view the full report and rankings, visit cew.georgetown.edu/lowincome.

###

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute that studies the links among individual goals, education and training curricula, and career pathways. CEW is affiliated with the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy. For more information, visit cew.georgetown.edu. Follow CEW on Twitter @GeorgetownCEW, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Medium.

CONTACT: Emma Wenzinger Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce eew42@georgetown.edu


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns

    BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympics to only three days amid coronavirus worries, organizers said Friday. The flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed “safe and controllable,” according to officials. No public transit routes would be disturbed and normal life would continue for the 20 million residents of the capital, where a handful of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over recent days. Beijing’s deputy sports director, Yang Haibin,

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled