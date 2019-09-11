College Podcast: Week 3 preview and The Tennessee Titanic

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde kick off this week’s episode by trading jabs over the unheralded Iowa-Iowa State rivalry and the subpar slate of games this weekend. (1:13)

Lynn Swann stepped down from his AD role at USC. Will they replace him with yet another Trojan? (26:23)

Bobby Petrino returned to Arkansas on Monday. Is the former Razorback coach trying to woo his way back in favor with the Hogs? (33:30)

The guys wrap the show and preview Week 3 by picking the biggest matchups against the spread. (42:14)

