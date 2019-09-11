College Podcast: Week 3 preview and The Tennessee Titanic
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde kick off this week’s episode by trading jabs over the unheralded Iowa-Iowa State rivalry and the subpar slate of games this weekend. (1:13)
Lynn Swann stepped down from his AD role at USC. Will they replace him with yet another Trojan? (26:23)
Bobby Petrino returned to Arkansas on Monday. Is the former Razorback coach trying to woo his way back in favor with the Hogs? (33:30)
The guys wrap the show and preview Week 3 by picking the biggest matchups against the spread. (42:14)
