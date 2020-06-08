College Podcast: Turmoil in Iowa, Oklahoma State hit with NCAA sanctions
Iowa Hawkeye strength coach Chris Doyle has been placed on leave after former players voiced their concerns about ‘racial disparities’ in the program. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde react to the team voicing out over social media, Kirk Ferentz’s response, and the sweeping change across college athletics.
Oklahoma State was the first school involved in the FBI sting to hear from the NCAA as the Pokes were placed on a one-year postseason ban. What does this mean for Kansas, LSU and the rest? How much worse can it get?
