College Podcast: Dantonio retires, Signing Day, & Redneck News Roundup

Mark Dantonio retires amid a lawsuit and on the eve of National Signing Day. What is his legacy at MSU and where do the Spartans turn next? (00:43)

Up next, Pete Thamel returns from vacation to join Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde and chat this week’s National Signing Day…can we move it back already? (15:56)

The guys also recap their recent trips before they grade every coaching hire this calendar year. How will fan-favorite Nick Rolovich fare at WSU? Can Willie Taggart and Brady Hoke right the ship at smaller schools? (17:37)

Make sure you stick around for a rousing end to the show as Pat, Pete and Dan tell a tale from Alabama that involves public urination and firearms (38:59), and if that wasn’t enough stupidity for the day, just wait until you hear the story out of the University of Louisville where a legendary coach shot himself in the leg (44:14)

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans addresses the media after announcing his retirement before the game between the Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions at the Breslin Center on February 4, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

