College Podcast: Dantonio retires, Signing Day, & Redneck News Roundup
Mark Dantonio retires amid a lawsuit and on the eve of National Signing Day. What is his legacy at MSU and where do the Spartans turn next? (00:43)
Up next, Pete Thamel returns from vacation to join Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde and chat this week’s National Signing Day…can we move it back already? (15:56)
The guys also recap their recent trips before they grade every coaching hire this calendar year. How will fan-favorite Nick Rolovich fare at WSU? Can Willie Taggart and Brady Hoke right the ship at smaller schools? (17:37)
Make sure you stick around for a rousing end to the show as Pat, Pete and Dan tell a tale from Alabama that involves public urination and firearms (38:59), and if that wasn’t enough stupidity for the day, just wait until you hear the story out of the University of Louisville where a legendary coach shot himself in the leg (44:14)
