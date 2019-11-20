College Podcast: Runaway Kangaroos, Playoff Chaos Theories, & Indianapolis Strip Clubs





Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We are sad here at the Yahoo Sports College Podcast. As we know, the football season is winding down when we reach the infamous ACC/SEC November Cupcake Week. To cheer themselves up, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde plan a road trip to one of the many horrible games taking place across the nation this weekend. (00:33)

The guys also preview THE matchup of the weekend as Penn State is set to travel to Ohio State in a giant Big 10 tilt. Can Chase Young get right back to work as he returns from his two-game suspension? (12:04)

What are our favorite scenarios to tip the college football playoff into chaos? We have you covered with a few semi-realistic paths to absurdity. (19:48)

Next, the honorable Judge Wetzel presents two cases to Judges Forde and Thamel. The first involves Burger King and an angry Vegan. The second involves three judges, White Castle, and an Indianapolis strip club…needless to say you won’t want to skip this court appearance. (29:43)

As always, Pete, Pat, and Dan pick a 6 pack of games against the spread as their yearly “Race for the Case” is coming down to the wire. (45:18)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts



