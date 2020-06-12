College Podcast: Reggie Bush is back at USC, Zion & Duke case rolls on

Reggie Bush’s 10-year NCAA ‘jail sentence’ is over. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde reminisce over his illustrious career. Should Bush get his Heisman trophy back?

The Zion Williamson case took another turn this week after his former agent, Gina Ford, alleged the star basketball player received a house and luxury cars while at Duke. Should the Blue Devils be worried? Staying in Durham, AD Kevin White released an interesting statement on the complications involving the name, image and likeness laws. The guys break down how White’s comments miss the mark.

Dan, Pat and Pete also have more alien encounters and Uncle Bunky stories to cap the pod…

An agent suing Zion Williamson points to new housing and luxury cars in his parents’ name as evidence that he received improper benefits to sway him to attend Duke. New court filings submitted Wednesday also call for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski to testify based on statements he made on the NCAA’s pay-for-play scandal.

