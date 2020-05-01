College Podcast: NCAA approves NIL compensation & UFOs exist

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Eleven years ago, Ed O’Bannon filed his lawsuit against the NCAA that originally got the ball rolling. On Wednesday, the Board of Governors finally expressed support for recommended rule changes that would allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. How will these sweeping changes alter the landscape of collegiate sports? Will the rich keep getting richer? (00:33)

On Thursday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey joined 1010 XL Sports Radio in Jacksonville to talk about the future of the football season. “If a couple programs aren't able [to kick off in the fall], does that stop everyone? I'm not sure it does,” Sankey insinuated. Are individual conferences really willing to break off and stage their own season? If so, what would that season look like and how would it affect college football in the long run? (36:21)

Pat, Pete and Dan also delve into the weird Pentagon videos proving the existence of UFOs, the terrifying potato shortage happening across the globe, and Kentucky Derby memories from over the years. (55:15)

On Wednesday morning, the NCAA announced that its Board of Governors — the association’s highest governing body — expressed support for recommended rule changes that would allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

