College Podcast: Louisville hit with Level 1 allegation, Arkansas sets football dates, Murder Hornets arrive

The NCAA handed down its notice of allegations to the University of Louisville on Monday, hitting the Cardinals’ men’s basketball program with a Level I allegation — the most serious under NCAA bylaws. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and SI’s Pat Forde ask what does this mean for the program and just how bad could it get for the likes of Kansas? (00:40)

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek announced this week that the university intends on opening up football practice in July. Does this mean we will be calling the Hogs come September or is Yurachek too optimistic? The Miami Dolphins also released a plan that would allow fans back into the stands. We cover what a college football game might look like as well. (26:56)

As always, the guys then wrap the podcast with the latest wild news out of the animal kingdom and an alien update from last week… (44:47)

