College Podcast: Emotional-support pigs, the NCAA gets posterized and the Legend of Buffalo Romeo

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

The world is NOT coming to an end! Do NOT listen to your local athletic director. Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel sift through California Senate Bill 206 to bring you what you need to know on the groundbreaking legislation. Which players are getting paid and how? What's next for the NCAA? Why is there so much pearl-clutching by ADs everywhere? (9:07)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We also have yet another emotional-support animal story. This time, it's pigs on a plane... (1:52)

And before the guys make their Week 6 picks against the spread (52:21), Pat, Pete and Dan tell the hilarious story of a date gone wrong. Do not miss the Legend of Buffalo Romeo. (44:22)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - December 29: Ralphie the Buffalo is a fully trained mascot for the University of Colorado. The buffalo involved in our Legend of Buffalo Romeo? Not so much. DO NOT miss the latest Yahoo Sports College Podcast for this date gone wrong. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts