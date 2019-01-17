College Podcast: The dreaded ‘Transfer Portal,’ Kyler Murray’s future & Clemson's White House feast

Dan, Pat and Pete are back with the latest on what’s happening in college football – and college hoops.

The guys discuss Kyler Murray’s decision to declare for the NFL Draft and debate which teams are most likely to draft him (2:00)

They revisit one of their favorite draft tales… Laremy Tunsil (17:00)

Which players are headed to the NCAA’s ridiculously-named ‘Transfer Portal’ and how does it impact the big teams? (20:00)

Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse Orange upsets Duke and what it means (36:00)

The guys give their thoughts on Clemson’s National Championship trip to The Whitehouse and the fast food feast served by President Trump (47:00) — plus, they draft their top fast food favorites they wish to have served at a party (54:00).

