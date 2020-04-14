College Podcast: Drafting the 2020 Quarterback Class & Podcast People’s Court

On this early-week edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde begin with an issue many of us are facing around the world…how to give yourself a haircut during the coronavirus pandemic. (00:38)

The guys transition from a subject they have little knowledge about to something more their speed in the 2020 NFL QB Draft class. What knocks do we have on Joe Burrow? Would you take Tua Tagovailoa or Chase Young with the 2nd overall pick? Do you see any of the other high-profile signal callers making a splash at the next level? (4:47)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pat, Pete and Dan also review a PG-13 case in another wild edition of the Podcast People’s Court… (37:28)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers walks off the field after winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 28-63 over the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts