College Podcast: Drafting the 2020 Quarterback Class & Podcast People’s Court
On this early-week edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde begin with an issue many of us are facing around the world…how to give yourself a haircut during the coronavirus pandemic. (00:38)
The guys transition from a subject they have little knowledge about to something more their speed in the 2020 NFL QB Draft class. What knocks do we have on Joe Burrow? Would you take Tua Tagovailoa or Chase Young with the 2nd overall pick? Do you see any of the other high-profile signal callers making a splash at the next level? (4:47)
Pat, Pete and Dan also review a PG-13 case in another wild edition of the Podcast People’s Court… (37:28)
