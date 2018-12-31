College Podcast: Does the current playoff system work? Plus other overreactions to the semi-finals
Pat and Pete are back for Overreaction Monday, where they join in with the rest of the college football world having a fit over the results of the CFP semifinal games.
They discuss the fact that people were actually surprised by the two blowout games (3:00)
Is college football doomed with two programs pulling away from everybody else? (12:00)
How good is Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray? (22:00)
Early predictions for the championship game (37:00)
Plus, changes to the college coaching landscape (41:00)
