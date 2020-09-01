College Podcast: college basketball loses two legends, Thanksgiving football for Pac-12 & Big Ten?

Legendary coaches Lute Olson of Arizona and John Thompson Jr. of Georgetown both passed away over the weekend. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde remember the bigger than life characters on and off the hardwood.

Action is underway on the gridiron as more schools will join the fray this upcoming weekend. Will the Pac-12 and Big Ten resume their seasons sooner than later? Pat, Pete and Dan have the answers to the many rumors that swirled around the two conferences the past few days.

Dan then warns of two recent animal uprisings to wrap up the podcasts. Make sure to tune in later this week for all of our Week 1 picks against the spread and sign up at BetMGM.com/Yahoo. New users get $25 in bonus dollars upon registration - no deposit required. Promo valid for new users in NJ, WV, IN or CO that are 21 years or older. Terms apply.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts