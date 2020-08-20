College Podcast: Battle in the Big 10, Trouble at ND, UNC & MSU

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Your favorite trio, Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde return with more ridiculous banter. The Big 10 and Kevin Warren finally released a statement explaining their reason to postpone the football season and it did little to quell the uproar from players, fans and coaches alike. Is it time to put the fall Big 10 season to bed?

As parents of players threaten to protest in Indianapolis, Michigan State, UNC, NC State and Notre Dame opted for online schooling before the semester began due to outbreaks on campus. Does this move help football’s chances by creating an impromptu bubble? When will administrators come out and say football players aren’t amateurs?

Finally, the SEC’s 10-game conference schedule release raised the question should leagues make that move permanent? The guys also host a beer-centric people’s court to cap the show.

