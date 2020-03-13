College Podcast: A Spring without Sports

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

It is official. The news we feared has finally become a reality as the NCAA has canceled all winter and spring sports this season over the growing coronavirus pandemic. (00:07)

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel react to the historic decision. How did we get to this point so rapidly? Could the NCAA just postpone the tournament? (7:22) How will football be affected? And can the NCAA give spring sport athletes another year of eligibility? (14:40)

The NCAA cancelled the 2020 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the spread of the coronavirus, the organization announced Thursday. A decision that would have been stunning just days ago became obvious by Thursday evening, as an unprecedented week unfolded in the sports world and beyond.

