College player jumps face-first into backboard, takes frightening fall

This is not the ideal way to demonstrate one’s jumping abilities. (Getty)

North Central basketball doesn’t generally make the highlight rounds.

Unfortunately one player for the Illinois liberal arts school found out the hard way how to crack the lineup on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Blaise Meredith chased down Augustana College’s Chrishawn Orange at full speed on a fast break during Augustana’s 76-59 win.

Meredith leapt at the perfect time to block Orange’s layup. He also jumped face-first into the backboard and bounced off it with a frightening thud before falling to the ground.

🗣 WATCH OUT (He was fine and returned to the game 🙌) (via @Skubie3Mageza) pic.twitter.com/ZjPs5Eao04 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 3, 2019





Ouch.

He’s apparently fine

KWQC’s Skubie Mageza reported that Meredith was OK and returned to the game shortly after the play.

How? We’re not really sure. That did not look like a play Meredith needed to return from. Let’s hope he’s still feeling OK in the morning.

