College of Physicians urges caution during holidays; Quebec set to report 2,300 cases

MONTREAL — Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the province apply public health measures during holiday gatherings amid the rise of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation came as Health Minister Christian Dubé told a Montreal radio station the number of new infections will jump to about 2,300 when data is released this morning.

Dubé told 98.5 FM that health authorities are keeping a close watch on hospitalizations and the situation in Montreal, where local authorities are expected to speak later today.

On Tuesday, the health minister told a briefing the presence of the Omicron variant in the province may be underestimated and that while it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, its severity is uncertain.

For now, the government is maintaining its decision to ease restrictions and permit up to 20 people to gather indoors starting Dec. 23, up from a limit of 10 people.

The College of Physicians says in a series of tweets today that vaccination, masks, distancing, hand washing and adequate ventilation of rooms "are measures to be applied rigorously."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec.15, 2021.

