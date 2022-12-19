New College Institute to add Sea Survival to GWO Training Offerings

New College Institute
·2 min read

Martinsville, VA, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New College Institute (NCI) is making it easier for offshore wind turbine technicians to become Global Wind Organisation (GWO)-certified with the addition of Sea Survival to its existing GWO Basic Safety Training (BST).  Currently, the week-long training consists of four modules: First Aid, Working at Heights, Manual Handling and Fire Awareness.

The addition of Sea Survival positions Virginia and New College Institute as a leader in the GWO-certified wind training industry by providing a one-stop shop for obtaining both Basic Safety Training (with Sea Survival), and Basic Technical Training (BTT) certifications.

Additionally, according to the Global Wind Organisation (globalwindsafety.org), NCI will be one of only two organizations in the United States to offer both the complete, 5-module Basic Safety Training, as well as Basic Technical Training.

The BST Sea Survival course will give participants, by theoretical and practical training, the ability to act safely and responsibly and to take the correct preventive actions in all aspects of offshore operations from shore to installation vessel (or WTG) and vice versa. This is both during normal operations and in an offshore wind energy environment emergency.

Typical topics include recognizing and responding to cold water immersion, such as cold shock, hypothermia and contaminated water; proper use of lifesaving equipment; and practical instruction on safely transferring between vessels, handling equipment, and how to respond during a man overboard scenario.

To facilitate this single-day training, NCI has contracted with Blue Stone Dive Resort in Thomasville, NC.  The former slate quarry is now a 19.5-acre lake, which already facilitates trainings for multiple open-water certifications, such as SCUBA and rescue training.

The new training is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023 and will be led by NCI’s Coordinator of Wind Training, Evan Kissel.  Participants must be 18 years old, physically fit and capable of handling the mental and physical demands required for certification. Individuals may choose from either the standalone Sea Survival course (with BST training prerequisite) or as part of the 5-module Basic Safety Training.

“Sea survival is going to be a great help to the Commonwealth, as NCI will be able to offer a complete package to wind energy companies that require GWO offshore training.  Additionally, industries that may need general sea survival training will also benefit, as the training covers multiple aspects of open-water skills,” said Evan Kissel, Coordinator of Wind Training.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, wind turbine technician jobs are projected to grow 44 percent from 2021 to 2031, and earn an annual wage of $56,260 (as of May, 2021). In Hampton Roads alone, offshore wind industry could create about 1100 direct and indirect jobs annually, based on a 2020 offshore wind economic impact analysis commissioned by the Hampton Roads Alliance (https://coastalvawind.com/about-offshore-wind/creating-jobs.aspx).

About GWO

GWO is a non-profit group of wind turbine owners and wind turbine manufacturers, committed to the creation and adoption of standardized safety training and emergency procedures. Independent training providers deliver GWO-certified training to technicians and students worldwide.

CONTACT: Rebekah Hughes New College Institute rhughes@newcollegeinstitute.org


Latest Stories

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Now healthy, Canadian Brandon McBride sets running priorities for 2023, brightens holidays for others

    Fully healed from a broken left foot, Brandon McBride will work to improve his mental strength on the track in 2023, with an eye on qualifying for a fourth consecutive World Athletics Championships next summer in Budapest. The Canadian middle-distance runner will take a more experienced, strategic and smarter approach to races after falling hard to the track while jostling for position in his 800-metre heat on July 20 at the world championships in Eugene, Ore. McBride, 28, and Navasky Anderson o

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0. Sullivan and Brian Asamoah converged on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman after a short pass on third-and-10, and Sullivan stripped the ball out

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • AP sources: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a $177 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to two people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. Chicago went 74-88 this year and finished third in the NL Central. It was its second straight losing season, but it went 40-31 in its last 71 g