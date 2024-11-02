College GameDay's Pat McAfee takes shot at Big Noon Kickoff before Ohio State-Penn State

ESPN's College GameDay kicked off early at State College for the highly anticipated Ohio State and Penn State Week 10 showdown. The "College GameDay" panel, in their usual lively fashion, quickly mentioned a rival show with a similar format, highlighting the week's biggest games, adding to the excitement.

Pat McAfee took a shot at Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff," which was doing its show not too far from the ESPN set.

"This is a town that has a history with these games, but this year, there's a different energy in the air," McAfee announced to the crowd. "This year, this game — they're cheering now. We'll see how this goes. This game is not at night. It's a Big Noon Kickoff."

McAfee's comments sparked a wave of excitement in the crowd, leading them to join in on a spirited Penn State chant, further adding to the electric atmosphere of the event.

Didn't take long for @PatMcAfeeShow to start a Penn State chant 🔊 pic.twitter.com/UUJFkLsi2R — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2024

How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State, TV and Streaming info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Fubo, YouTube TV

Location: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

