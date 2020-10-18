College football Week 7 winners and losers: Who are the most disappointing teams of 2020 so far?

We’ve made it through seven weeks of a college football season unlike any other. Major conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 have yet to take the field, while some teams have played as many as six games.

From what we’ve seen so far, several teams with significant preseason expectations have fallen well short of those projections. Below, in alphabetical order, we’ve highlighted several of the most disappointing teams of the college football season so far.

Auburn (2-2): It looks like Auburn is in for another good-but-not-great season. And that may be optimistic. Last year, Auburn had a stout defense and a lackluster offense. This year, both sides of the ball are completely mediocre. Bo Nix, the Tigers’ acclaimed five-star quarterback recruit, does not appear to have taken many strides as a passer. That was on display in Saturday’s 30-22 loss to South Carolina, a loss that dropped the Tigers to 2-2 on the year. And if it weren’t for a questionable officiating decision in last week’s win over Arkansas, Auburn could very well be 1-3.

Louisville (1-4): Scott Satterfield getting Louisville to eight wins in his first year cleaning up Bobby Petrino’s mess was a tremendous accomplishment. But it now appears that the lack of roster depth is catching up to UL. The Cardinals are off to a 1-4 start and have been plagued by lackluster defense in most of those losses. The losses against Miami (47-34) and Georgia Tech (46-27) were especially ugly. Saturday’s effort, a 12-7 loss to Notre Dame in South Bend, showed some positive signs, though the usually explosive offense really struggled.

LSU (1-2): Last week, we highlighted the very real chances that LSU goes down as the worst defending national champion in college football’s modern era. LSU lost so much talent from that unbelievable 2019 team, but nobody expected such a staggering drop-off on defense with Bo Pelini in the fold as defensive coordinator. The Tigers were embarrassed 44-34 by Mississippi State in their opener, a loss that looks even worse given MSU’s recent performances. The 45-41 loss to Missouri was bad, too. Not only did Mizzou put up 586 yards of offense, it stuffed LSU on four plays from the 1-yard line in the final minute to seal the win.

View photos LSU head coach Ed Orgeron heads to the field with his team before the start an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) More

Oklahoma (2-2): Oklahoma’s five-year Big 12 title streak is in serious jeopardy. OU is working in a first-year starting quarterback and is missing its usually reliable talent at the skill positions. Those factors, coupled with a defense that sometimes looks like it’s allergic to tackling, has the Sooners off to a 2-2 start. OU dropped back-to-back games to Kansas State and Iowa State, blowing leads in both games. Those losses marked the first time OU lost consecutive regular-season games since 1999. If it wasn’t for a 4OT win over Texas, Lincoln Riley’s group would be in even worse shape.

Mississippi State (1-3): Mississippi State, in its first year under Mike Leach, was the talk of college football when it upset LSU in Leach’s SEC head-coaching debut. In a 44-34 win, KJ Costello threw for an SEC-record 623 yards. Since then, though, things have been really, really rough for the Bulldogs. MSU has lost its next three games, scoring a combined 30 points in the process. Before the fourth-quarter TD the Bulldogs scored in their 28-14 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, the offense had gone an absurd 28 consecutive drives without reaching the end zone. For a Leach offense, that’s unthinkable.

Tennessee (2-2): Last week, Tennessee was riding high. The Vols were ranked No. 14 in the country and on an eight-game winning streak entering a high-profile matchup against No. 3 Georgia. Tennessee even led UGA 21-17 at halftime. Since then, Tennessee has fallen back down to earth. Maybe crashed back down to earth is more accurate. In the six quarters since, the Vols have been outscored 61-7. Georgia stormed back last week and won, 44-21, forcing three second-half turnovers in the process. And on Saturday against Kentucky, the Vols were blown out, 34-7. The offense turned the ball over four more times and has a serious quarterback problem. Jeremy Pruitt has undoubtedly improved the talent on the Tennessee roster, and done so significantly. But the last few weeks have shown just how far the Vols have to go in order to compete for an SEC East title.

Story continues