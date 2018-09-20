College Football Week 4: Group of Five Odds and Best Bets

The UNLV Rebels are 5-3 straight up and against the spread over their last eight games. This Saturday, the Rebels will try to pull off an upset on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

UNLV is a 7-point road underdog in Jonesboro at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This game should be a blast; both of these teams have high-octane offenses with the Rebels currently ranking third in the nation in rushing with 345.3 rushing yards per game and the Red Wolves possessing the best passing attack in the Sun Belt Conference led by quarterback Justice Hansen.

Points should come in bunches in this one as indicated by the 68-point total set on the game.

Receiving seven points in what should be a pretty evenly matched shootout, the Rebels are too good to pass up on this week. Arkansas State is just 2-6 ATS over its last eight games overall while UNLV is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games as a betting underdog. There is outright upset potential here which makes UNLV all the more enticing at +7.

Taking a sharp downturn in skill, two of the worst teams in the nation will collide this Saturday when the UTEP Miners host the New Mexico State Aggies. New Mexico State is off to an 0-4 SU and ATS start to the 2018 season while UTEP is 0-15 SU and 2-11-1 ATS over its last 15 games.

New Mexico State enters this game coming off an emotional rivalry game against New Mexico. UTEP had a strong defensive effort and covered the spread in its 24-0 loss to Tennessee last Saturday. From a motivational perspective, the Miners have to treat this game like their Super Bowl, because it is the only one on their schedule this year that they have a realistic chance of winning. They get the job done as 4-point home dogs this weekend.

Another team that isn't too far removed from the worst team in the national conversation is the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. This Saturday, the Scarlet Knights host the Buffalo Bulls. Buffalo is 12-4 ATS over its last 16 games and is off to a 3-0 SU start to 2018 averaging 39.7 points per game. Look for the Bulls to pick up a win and cover as 5.5-point road favorites in New Jersey.