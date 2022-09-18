College football Week 3 scores, updates: Michigan State-Washington, Miami-Texas A&M and more

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, right, led the Ducks to an impressive 41-20 win over BYU on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Coming off a week full of upsets, Saturday's lineup provides several more opportunities for highly ranked teams to run into trouble. Will we see more chaos in Week 3?

In the first two big games of the day, No. 25 Oregon controlled No. 12 BYU from start to finish in a 41-20 win at home, while No. 22 Penn State earned an impressive 41-12 road win over Auburn.

Here's what else we'll have a close eye on today.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: UW -3.5 | Total: 56.5

Michigan State is 2-0 to start this season, but hasn’t been super sharp on offense in wins over two MAC opponents — Western Michigan and Akron. Now the Spartans get to travel across the country to face Washington, a team in its first season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Huskies went 4-8 in 2021, but are off to a good start with Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. He's played well in two games, albeit against lackluster competition (Kent State and Portland State). We’ll learn a lot about how improved the Huskies really are with MSU making the trip to Seattle.

Time: 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: A&M -5.5 | Total: 44.5

On the heels of an embarrassing loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M has to quickly turn the page with Miami coming to Kyle Field. Will coach Jimbo Fisher be able to get the offense back on track? For Miami, this is a big chance to get a win over an SEC opponent on a national stage early in Mario Cristobal’s tenure. Expectations are sky-high for the Hurricanes with Cristobal now in charge at his alma mater. Miami's 2-0 record against inferior competition hasn't told us much yet.

Time: 10:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: USC -12.5 | Total: 73.5

USC is off to a fast start under Lincoln Riley. Trojans crushed Rice in Week 1 handled Stanford 41-28 in Week 2 behind a sterling offensive outing from Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison and Travis Dye. All three were high-profile transfers for USC. While the USC offense has been stellar, the defense has been a bit leaky and will have its hands full against Fresno State. The Bulldogs, who lost a heartbreaker to Oregon State at home last weekend, has played well against big-name programs before, so quarterback Jake Haener and the Bulldogs will not be intimidated at all going against the Trojans.

What else has happened so far: