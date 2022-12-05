College Football Week 14 Overreaction: Deion Sanders hired by Colorado, USC bounced from the playoff & Ohio State sneaks in

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a lot to discuss from championship weekend including the final College Football Playoff selection, Deion Sanders being hired by Colorado & the fallout from the weekend's slate of games.

The final four was been selected by the College Football Playoff committee today. so the show gives a full reaction to the rankings. The guys discuss if the Alabama Crimson Tide got snubbed, whether or not the USC Trojans had a chance after losing to the Utah Utes & if the Ohio State Buckeyes can make some noise this year. A new 12-team bracket simulating the future CFP model was released, which provides a lot of interesting matchups. The TCU Horned Frogs were able to stay in the top 4 after an overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big-12 championship game. Deion Sanders was finally announced as the next head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes after drawing interest from other schools. Clemson could very well have played themselves out of the CFP by not starting Cade Klubnik earlier in the season.

Closing out the show, the pod gives their final regular season Small Sample Heisman awards & as always, the guys play a round of Say Something Nice.

3:53 the Final College Football Playoff field has been set

15:25 The hypothetical 12-team standings for 2022

22:20 Can Ohio State challenge a relentless Georgia team in the playoff?

28:58 The TCU dream season stays alive after a loss to Kansas State

33:37 Could Clemson have made the CFP if Cade Klubnik played vs South Carolina?

38:15 Tulane rolled past UCF to seal a New Year’s Six bowl

40:50 Coach Prime is officially hired by the University of Colorado

51:56 The Race for the Case Championship has been decided

57:13 Small Sample Heisman

1:01:45 Say Something Nice

