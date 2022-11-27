College Football Week 13 Overreaction: Michigan goes back to back against Ohio State, LSU loses their playoff chances & is Caleb Williams the Heisman front-runner?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest games from college football’s 2022 rivalry week.

This past weekend provided some much needed clarity in the College Football Playoff picture, so the podcast details whether or not the conference championship games should count towards seeding. The on-field action was electric as we saw the Ohio State Buckeyes get trounced by the Michigan Wolverines in the Horseshoe. The USC Trojans, led by Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley, looked dominant against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The LSU Tigers lost their opportunity to make the CFP after being upset by Texas A&M. Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are finishing their season strong after a gritty win against the Clemson Tigers.

Closing out the pod, the fellas then give their Small Sample Heisman awards & as always, a new edition of Say Something Nice.

2:16 Projecting the next top 4 for the CFP Rankings

14:13 Michigan blows out Ohio State in The Game

28:08 Did Caleb Williams secure the Heisman trophy after beating Notre Dame 38-27?

36:17 South Carolina’s Beamer Ball strikes again vs Clemson

41:26 Who would you put at #5, Ohio State or Alabama?

45:07 LSU got knocked out of CFP contention by Texas A&M

50:30 Small Sample Heisman

54:10 Say Something Nice

