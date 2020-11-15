College football Week 11 winners and losers: The Big Ten is full of surprises at the halfway point

Believe it or not, we’re halfway through the Big Ten’s abbreviated 2020 regular season. Take a look at the standings and you’ll see plenty of surprises, but you’ll mostly see a big mess.

Let’s start with the positive surprises. Two teams are 4-0, and you never would have guessed them before the season. That’s the Indiana Hoosiers and Northwestern Wildcats. Each sit atop the Big Ten East and West division standings after wins over Michigan State and Purdue on Saturday.

Ohio State (3-0) and Wisconsin (2-0) are also undefeated. Both teams have had games canceled due to COVID-19, with Wisconsin’s own outbreak costing it two games. Ohio State, meanwhile, had its game against Maryland this weekend called off because of cases in the Terps program.

Ohio State is the conference’s top College Football Playoff contender at No. 3 in the AP top 25. But you have to wonder if the underwhelming play from the other teams on its schedule could prove costly late in the year.

Ohio State plays Indiana next week. A win over the No. 10 Hoosiers will likely be the biggest accomplishment on OSU’s resume, mainly because of how the rest of the teams on OSU’s schedule have underachieved.

Nobody expected all that much from Nebraska (1-2) or Rutgers (1-3), but games against Penn State and Michigan were expected to be the most difficult for the Buckeyes. Penn State entered the season ranked No. 8 in the country and was expected to be OSU’s top competition. Instead, PSU is off to its worst start in nearly 20 years.

The Nittany Lions dropped to 0-4 with a brutal loss to Nebraska on Saturday. PSU is the only Big Ten team without a win and fell behind 27-6 at halftime to the Huskers. The Nittany LIons staged a second-half comeback after making a quarterback change but was doomed by horrific red zone execution in an eventual 30-23 loss.

Penn State ended up outgaining Nebraska 501 yards to 298 but still lost. It marked the second time this season, PSU significantly outgained its opponent in a defeat. The Nittany Lions gained 277 more yards than Indiana in the Big Ten opener but still lost 36-35 in overtime.

Michigan has been almost as bad. The Wolverines opened the year with what looked like an impressive road win over Minnesota, but the Gophers have since shown that they took a massive step back since the 11-win triumph of 2019. Since that win over Minnesota, Michigan has lost three straight to Michigan State (a team that has turned it over 14 times in its three losses), Indiana and Wisconsin.

The loss to Wisconsin, a team coming off a COVID-19 outbreak, was completely demoralizing. By the time Wisconsin had a 28-0 second-quarter lead, Michigan had a total of five yards of offense.

If Ohio State gets past Indiana as expected, the rest of the teams on its schedule — Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan — are a combined 2-9. That means OSU won’t play another team with a winning record until the Big Ten title game.

Don’t be surprised when the Big Ten’s lack of strength is used as the argument against OSU making the College Football Playoff at the end of the season.

Here are this week’s winners and losers

— Sam Cooper

Winners

Florida QB Kyle Trask: Where does Trask rank among the Heisman favorites? Trask threw for six touchdowns and 356 yards in No. 6 Florida’s blowout win over Arkansas. Five of those TDs came in the first half as Trask picked apart the Arkansas defense. Trask had more touchdowns than incompletions in the first half and now has thrown 29 touchdown passes in 2020. He threw 25 in all of 2019. The Gators are on the path to playing Alabama in the SEC title game for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

Kentucky: The Wildcats got an emotional victory in a 38-35 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The game came two days after the death of longtime offensive line coach John Schlarman after his two-year fight with cancer. The Wildcats went up 38-21 in the fourth quarter before Vanderbilt made the score a lot closer than the game actually was. Kentucky rushed 35 times for 308 yards and three TDs on the Vandy defense as Chris Rodriguez had 13 carries for 149 yards and two scores.

