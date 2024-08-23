College football Week 0 breakdown starts with Florida State-Georgia Tech clash

If you think Week 0 is a strange designation, you might have an even harder time wrapping your head around this little factoid. A half a dozen members of the Football Championship Subdivision will have played two games – by the end of Week 1. What’s more, one team will have already played two conference games.

Bearing all that in mind, however, Week 0 presents an abbreviated slate, with just four games involving FBS squads. But for true fans of the sport, this jump start to the season will definitely whet the appetite. Here’s a quick look at the Saturday schedule.

No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin, noon ET, ESPN

The easy choice for headliner of the day finds the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets leaping straight into ACC play overseas. It is in fact the first of two consecutive conference contests for FSU, which will play host to Boston College on Labor Day night to close out Week 1. Florida State is the lone ranked team to take the field on opening day and will be significantly favored, but the Yellow Jackets pulled off some upsets in 2023 and have enough returning talent to make a game of this one. The defenses might have the upper hand in the early stages. Newly arrived Seminoles QB DJ Uiagalelei and a rebuilt receiving corps must negotiate a Georgia Tech secondary featuring DB Clayton Powell-Lee that could be the unit’s strongest group. Yellow Jackets QB Haynes King has a year in the system under his belt but will face a nasty FSU pass rush led by DE Patrick Payton.

Florida State wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) runs for a touchdown during his team's 2022 game against Georgia Tech at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Montana State at New Mexico, 4 p.m. ET, FS1

The Lobos are the first of three Mountain West squads playing at home in Week 0. They’ll look to get the Bronco Mendenhall era in Albuquerque off on the right foot. The But they’ll likely get a stiff test from the Bobcats, perennial playoff contenders in the Football Championship Subdivision ranked fourth in the preseason FCS coaches poll. Montana State’s strength is its ground game, a big part of which is mobile QB Tommy Mellott. Finding real estate could be difficult against an FBS-caliber defense, even a rebuilt one like New Mexico’s. The Lobos’ attack will be in the hands of QB Devon Dampier, and his primary WR Caleb Medford is a candidate for a breakout season.

SMU at Nevada, 8 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Among the trio of Mountain West clubs in action on Saturday, the Wolf Pack are the only ones hosting another Bowl Subdivision team. The Mustangs will get an early taste of life on the road as they embark on their new era in the ACC. Nevada is not exactly expected to contend in the MWC, so any SMU struggles might set off alarm bells among its fans even on the road. Incumbent QB Preston Stone could quell any potential anxieties quickly if he gets the Mustangs rolling early.

Delaware State at Hawaii, 11:59 p.m. ET

You’ll have to stream this one if you’re curious, and Rainbow Warrior fans had better hope there is little drama as Timmy Chang’s third campaign helming his alma mater kicks off. His team would do well, however, to remember Howard, another MEAC squad, pulling off a historic upset of fellow Mountain West member UNLV back in 2017. Nevertheless, Hawaii will want to make short work of this one with UCLA coming to the islands next week, and the Delaware State's travel woes getting to Honolulu undoubtedly didn’t help their own preparations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 0 preview: Who is playing Saturday?