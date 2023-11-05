College football updates: NC State Wolfpack hosts Miami Hurricanes in Raleigh

N.C. State (5-3, 2-2 ACC) hosts Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday night for its Week 10 conference matchup. Both teams are looking to break past the .500 record in the ACC and move into the top portion of the league.

Here are live updates from the game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Pennix warms up

After missing the Wolfpack’s game against Clemson, tight end Trent Pennix warmed up against the Hurricanes. His game day status was uncertain when head coach Dave Doeren talked about the graduate student earlier in the week.