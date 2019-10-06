College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 6

The latest set of college football rankings are here and, despite some massive games between top-25 teams, there wasn't too big a shake-up among the latest set of rankings.

Among the biggest movers: Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, SMU and Baylor, all of which won on Saturday.

SN RANKINGS: Top-10 shakeups shuffle nation's top teams

Of course, that's true for the opposite as well: Auburn and Iowa are the only teams to remain in the top 25 after losses on Saturday; the same could not be said for Washington, Central Florida, Michigan State or Oklahoma State.

Here are the full college football rankings from the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after Week 6:

College football polls updated after Week 6

Coaches Poll

Rank Team No. 1 votes W-L
1 Alabama 32 5-0
2 Clemson 20 5-0
3 Georgia 0 5-0
4 Ohio State 3 6-0
5 Oklahoma 0 5-0
6 LSU 0 5-0
7 Florida 0 6-0
8 Wisconsin 0 5-0
9 Penn State 0 5-0
10 Notre Dame 0 4-1
11 Texas 0 4-1
12 Auburn 0 5-1
13 Oregon 0 4-1
14 Boise State 0 5-0
15 Utah 0 4-1
16 Michigan 0 4-1
17 Wake Forest 0 5-0
18 Iowa 0 4-1
19 Virginia 0 4-1
20 Memphis 0 5-0
21 Texas A&M 0 3-2
22 SMU 0 6-0
23 Baylor 0 5-0
24 Arizona State 0 4-1
25 Minnesota 0 5-0

(Dropped out: No. 16 Washington; No. 19 Central Florida; No. 23 Michigan State; No. 25 Oklahoma State)



(Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74; Washington 72; Appalachian State 49; Michigan State 41; Tulane 36; California 17; Hawaii 13; Arizona 13; Central Florida 11; Washington State 9; Navy 8; Texas Christian 5; Mississippi State 3; San Diego State 2; Temple 1; Army 1)





AP Top 25

Rank Team Total points W-L
1 Alabama 1,503 5-0
2 Clemson 1,433 5-0
T-3 Georgia 1,393 5-0
T-3 Ohio State 1,393 6-0
5 LSU 1,352 5-0
6 Oklahoma 1,268 5-0
7 Florida 1,163 6-0
8 Wisconsin 1,105 5-0
9 Notre Dame 1,046 4-1
10 Penn State 958 5-0
11 Texas 947 4-1
12 Auburn 920 5-1
13 Oregon 828 4-1
14 Boise State 654 5-0
15 Utah 624 4-1
16 Michigan 618 4-1
17 Iowa 454 4-1
18 Arizona State 388 4-1
19 Wake Forest 380 5-0
20 Virginia 353 4-1
21 SMU 285 6-0
22 Baylor 260 5-0
23 Memphis 189 5-0
24 Texas A&M 165 3-2
25 Cincinnati 118 4-1

(Others receiving votes: Missouri 64; Appalachian State 61; Washington 54; Tulane 25; California 20; Michigan State 17; Arizona 11; UCF 9; USC 5; Iowa State 5; Pittsburgh 2)