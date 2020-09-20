College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 3

And then there were Big Ten teams.

The conference on Saturday unveiled (for the third time) its 2020 football schedule, adding to the pool of teams voters can rank in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. That's certainly good news for teams such as Ohio State (No. 10 in the Coaches Poll), Penn State (No. 13) and Wisconsin (No. 17), but less so for teams such as Kentucky, Baylor and Army, who all dropped from the Coaches Poll despite not suffering a loss.

Granted, it's difficult to rank teams when not every team is playing; but that problem will further diminish after this week once the SEC begins its 10-game conference schedule. The Big Ten will follow suit on Oct. 24, but the Pac-12 is still determining whether it can begin its season prior to the start of the new year.

Those ranked teams that did play on Saturday include No. 1 Clemson, which throttled The Citadel's triple-option run game, Notre Dame, which seemed to improve over its Week 1 slugfest with Duke by demolishing South Florida 52-0; and No. 14 Miami, which moved up a few spots after a marquee win over ranked opponent Louisville.

With that, here are the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings after the Week 3 slate of games:

College football polls updated after Week 3

Coaches Poll

Rank Team No. 1 votes W-L 1 Clemson 44 2-0 2 Alabama 1 0-0 T-3 Oklahoma 0 1-0 T-3 Georgia 0 0-0 5 LSU 1 0-0 6 Florida 0 0-0 7 Notre Dame 0 2-0 Coaches Poll 8 Auburn 0 0-0 9 Texas 0 1-0 10 Ohio State 2 0-0 11 Texas A&M 0 0-0 12 North Carolina 0 1-0 13 Penn State 0 0-0 14 Miami 0 2-0 15 Central Florida 0 1-0 16 Cincinnati 0 1-0 17 Wisconsin 0 0-0 18 Oklahoma State 0 1-0 19 Michigan 0 0-0 20 Memphis 0 0-0 21 Tennessee 0 0-0 22 Minnesota 0 0-0 23 Brigham Young 0 1-0 24 Virginia Tech 0 0-0 25 Louisiana 0 2-0

Moved in: Ohio State; Penn State; Wisconsin; Michigan; Minnesota

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.

